Something Good - Tallahassee team awarded after finding missing Franklin County 4-year-old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This pair from the Tallahassee Police Department were honored earlier this week at Florida’s Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

Detective Osborn and Jon Jon were named the Jimmy Ryce Trailing Team of the Year. The award is for their efforts in locating a 4-year-old Autistic child who went missing in Franklin County earlier this year.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.