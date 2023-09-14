Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Tallahassee team awarded after finding missing Franklin County 4-year-old

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This pair from the Tallahassee Police Department were honored earlier this week at Florida’s Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

Detective Osborn and Jon Jon were named the Jimmy Ryce Trailing Team of the Year. The award is for their efforts in locating a 4-year-old Autistic child who went missing in Franklin County earlier this year.

