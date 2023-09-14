Tell Me Something Good
UPDATE: Valdosta murder suspect arrested near QuikTrip gas station

Jeremiah Pritchett-Rudolph arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting.(VPD)
Jeremiah Pritchett-Rudolph arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting.(VPD)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - 19-year-old Jeremiah Marquis Ke Shawn Pritchett-Rudolph was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man in Valdosta.

The Valdosta Police Department responded to Hudson Dockett Home at the 800 block of South Fry Street Wednesday afternoon around 7:17 p.m. in regards to a shooting.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found Marcus Crawford,18, laying on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to VPD.

Through evidence collected at the scene, along with witness cooperation, Pritchett-Rudolph was identified in connection to the shooting. Both Crawford and Pritchett-Rudolph are from Pensacola, Fla., and are known to each other.

VPD said Pritchett-Rudolph is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission.

“This offender has made it known on social media that our department is looking for him, and he thinks it is a joke,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Pritchett-Rudolph was captured near QuikTrip gas station at the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road where he was taken into custody.

