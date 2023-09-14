Two arrested for weekend drive-by shooting in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When deputies arrived at Lake Bradford Estates Saturday night, they found evidence of a flurry of gunfire.

Dispatchers had received multiple calls reporting someone threatened to “shoot up” a residence there, shots being fired and a car quickly fleeing the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Deputies arrived on the scene and found a residence riddled with bullets and spent shell casings around the property’s perimeter.”

A man and woman were arrested in connection to that drive-by shooting at the mobile home park that left two injured, LCSO said in a press release Wednesday. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrests of Omri Turner, 20, and Shi’Liyah Randall, 18. Both are facing four counts of attempted homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Court documents reveal four women reported being the targets of the violence and one of the arrestees confirmed to investigators the events of the shooting.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrests of Omri Turner, 20, and Shi'Liyah Randall, 18. Both are facing four counts of attempted homicide, according to the sheriff's office. (Leon County Sheriff's Office)

Four women at the scene told law enforcement they were the intendeds targets of the shooting, according to court documents. They said things began to escalate hours ahead of the shooting.

While two of those women shopped for snacks at the nearby Trapican Way gas station earlier Saturday evening, Turner and Randall showed up with a group of people to the store “with the intention of fighting” them, court documents allege. The pair told investigators they had a negative history with Randall. But a clerk dispersed the group, and the pair headed to Lake Bradford Estates.

But court records allege that after the confrontation was stopped, communication between the parties continued. As the women headed to Lake Bradford Estates and were joined by the other two women who were reportedly targeted in the drive-by, Turner repeatedly contacted one of the women.

“Omri called and messaged [her] on Instagram, asking where she was and whether she was home or not,” records say. “Omri continued to call [her] when they all arrived back at her house and told her to ‘come outside’ and advised her ‘they were there.’”

All four women exited the mobile home, the documents say. They waited.

Then, a car drove by with Turner hanging out the window with “a long black gun” and began firing, according to records. The car allegedly looped by the house twice, painting the home and lot with bullets with rapid gunfire that “sounded like a machine gun,” according to the affidavit.

In total, investigators found 23 bullet casings at the scene, according to court documents.

Two of the women reported being grazed by the bullets, one on her right arm and one on her left leg, but they did not need medical attention, according to LCSO and court documents.

According to the affidavit, the women reported Turner hanging out of a a gray Kia Optima in the shooting that looked similar to the one they saw Randall driving earlier that evening at the convenience store. Investigators later found that Kia Optima unoccupied with “what appeared to be multiple bullet holes” at a residence on High Road across from Amos P. Godby High School, according to the court records.

When interviewed later, court documents allege Randall admitted to driving Turner in her Kia to the victim’s home at Lake Bradford Estates while he had a gun in his possession. However, she told investigators she didn’t know he planned to use it, the documents say.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the incident continues, and more charges are pending for the arrestees. In the press release, LCSO also reminded citizens of reward funds for aiding in the capture of someone who illegally possesses a gun.

“As part of its Cease Fire initiative, LCSO, in collaboration with Big Bend Crime Stoppers, will offer a monetary reward leading to the arrest of an individual illegally possessing a firearm. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 reward. To report a tip, residents should call 850-574-TIPS,” the statement said.

The drive-by shooting Saturday night was the second time shots rang out that day at the mobile home park southwest of the capital city.

At 1:30 a.m., a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand in what law enforcement describe as an accidental shooting. An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection that incident, which was just one of four back-to-back accidental shootings in the last week.

Earlier this summer, a 9-year-old boy was shot in his sleep at Lake Bradford Estates. Gunfire from outside his home penetrated a wall and hit him in the abdomen.

According to an WCTV internal crime tracker, there have been 80 shootings this year in Leon County.

