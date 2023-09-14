Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - 4th Annual Sankofa Fiesta Musical in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Sankofa Fiesta Musical presented by the St. Maarten Foundation is returning to Tallahassee.

The 4th annual event will celebrate Latin music, culture, and education in South America, North America, and the Caribbean.

The fiesta is Sunday, September at 7:00 p.m. at FAMU’s Lee Hall Auditorium.

There will be live music, special guests, FAMU Alumni, and local guest performances.

Tickets are free and you can reserve your spot online.

