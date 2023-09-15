Tell Me Something Good
All Live Oak Schools are no longer on lockdown

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - All schools in Live Oaks are no longer on lockdown and students are being released.

Live Oak schools were on lockdown for almost two hours Friday afternoon for safety measures after three students said they saw a man with a gun walking between the bus parking lot and the school in River Side Elementary, according to Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

WCTV Eyewitness News spoke with the school district who said they received a call regarding suspicious activity on school grounds. Out of precaution, campuses were shut down while officials investigated.

No arrest has been made and the man was not identified.

