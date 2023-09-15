All Live Oak Schools are no longer on lockdown

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - All schools in Live Oaks are no longer on lockdown and students are being released.

Live Oak schools were on lockdown for almost two hours Friday afternoon for safety measures after three students said they saw a man with a gun walking between the bus parking lot and the school in River Side Elementary, according to Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

WCTV Eyewitness News spoke with the school district who said they received a call regarding suspicious activity on school grounds. Out of precaution, campuses were shut down while officials investigated.

No arrest has been made and the man was not identified.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.