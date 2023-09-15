Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The multi-million dollar Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee is officially up and running.

It’s the 10th in Florida and the 6th robotics facility to take shape in the Sunshine State. It can be spotted off the interstate as it stands five stories high and spans more than 630 thousand square feet bringing an economic and educational impact to the county.

The facility is slated to bring in $32 million annually to Tallahassee, already employing over 1,000 people from Big Bend and South Georgia.

“This is helping people live, fulfill their dreams, go to school, raise a family, and it’s great for the economy and great for Tallahassee,” said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

The average salary of an hourly employee is $19 an hour and comes with a benefits package including health, vision and dental insurance.

In the building, hundreds of robots can be spotted taking packages from point A to point B eventually loading them onto trucks and taking them to our doorsteps. More than 40 million items can be found within the facility and more than 50 thousand totes are used daily to get goods from the warehouse to the shipping docs.

City of Tallahassee Mayor Pro-Tem Dianne Williams-Cox has watched the facility being built from the ground up. She said she feels proud to be a part of the grand opening.

“I’ve seen this building go up from the ground by peaking over and to finally be here and to see it happening, yes, and to get my products faster, yes,” said City of Tallahassee Mayor Pro-Tem Dianne Willams-Cox.

Inside the facility, an array of services are featured for its employees like a lactation room, a multi-faith room, and an area for stretching.

FAMU, FSU and TCC Presidents all work in partnership with Amazon through a program called Career Choice where Amazon pre-pays hourly employee’s tuition whether they are part-time or full-time.

The Amazon Fulfillment Facility is years in the making, the massive construction project was codenamed “Project Mango” before being officially approved by the Leon County Commission in July of 2021. Amazon had projected an opening in late 2022 but the company finally got a leadership team in place in April of last year and started operations in late August.

