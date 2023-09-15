Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Candlelight vigil will recognize National POW/MIA Day in Tallahassee tonight

The vigil will take place at 8 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery
The vigil will take place at 8 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s annual candlelight vigil held in recognition of American service members who are missing in action or who were prisoners of war will be held Friday night at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m., with the Big Bend Honor Guard presenting the colors, the Patriot Guard Riders in attendance, and the Chiles High School Choir performing. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. The Tallahassee National Cemetery is a 250-acre National Cemetery located at 5015 Apalachee Parkway.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is held on the third Friday in September in the United States and is recognized in various ways across the nation. As of 2023, there were more than 81,000 U.S. service members still missing, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Pritchett-Rudolph arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting.
UPDATE: Valdosta murder suspect arrested near QuikTrip gas station
Leon County Sheriff's deputies walk through Lake Bradford Estates in response to a nearby...
Two arrested for weekend drive-by shooting in Leon County
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Taylor County veteran gym owner reacts to business being destroyed after Hurricane Idalia
‘It’s worse than I expected:’ Taylor County veteran reacts to business being destroyed by Idalia

Latest News

Umbrella mistaken for a gun.
Live Oak schools locked down after umbrella is mistaken for gun
WCTV livestream
Watch live: News, weather and sports
Faith leaders and other organizations dropped off boxes filled with cease and desist letters...
‘Moral movement’ urges DeSantis to condemn gun violence
GENERIC — Wakulla County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Teens arrested in connection to multiple smoke shops burglaries