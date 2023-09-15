Candlelight vigil will recognize National POW/MIA Day in Tallahassee tonight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s annual candlelight vigil held in recognition of American service members who are missing in action or who were prisoners of war will be held Friday night at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m., with the Big Bend Honor Guard presenting the colors, the Patriot Guard Riders in attendance, and the Chiles High School Choir performing. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. The Tallahassee National Cemetery is a 250-acre National Cemetery located at 5015 Apalachee Parkway.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is held on the third Friday in September in the United States and is recognized in various ways across the nation. As of 2023, there were more than 81,000 U.S. service members still missing, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

