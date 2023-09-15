Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player

The coach resigned before being charged.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, a former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach surrendered on warrants related to allegations of inappropriate activity with a player he coached.

That coach is Luke Justin Miller, 29. He was Lowndes High School’s assistant varsity softball coach and a former Lowndes student himself.

On Sept. 13, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the administration at Lowndes High School of a possible incident involving a student and staff member. After multiple interviews with students and staff, probable cause was established, and warrants were issued for Miller’s arrest Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller is facing two charges. One for sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and another for permitting a minor to engage in/assist person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium. Both are felonies.

Miller resigned from the school system earlier this week and does have an attorney.

A statement from Lowndes County Schools on the incident reads, “LCS is not in a position to discuss confidential personnel matters. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. We have turned this matter over to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and are cooperating with law enforcement,”

Miller was taken into the Lowndes County Jail without incident Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the LCSO at (229) 671-2900.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Pritchett-Rudolph arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting.
UPDATE: Valdosta murder suspect arrested near QuikTrip gas station
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
All Live Oak Schools are no longer on lockdown
Leon County Sheriff's deputies walk through Lake Bradford Estates in response to a nearby...
Two arrested for weekend drive-by shooting in Leon County
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Something Good - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the big Bend honor member with namesake building
Something Good - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the big Bend honor member with namesake building
Tallahassee police, FSU police, and LCSO working together to fight crime.
New real-time crime center opens in tallahassee
Security screening at Gene Cox stadium
New security screening now at all Leon Co. high school football games
Tallahassee firefighters pushing for higher pay amid contract negotiations with city
‘There’s just nothing left:’ Tallahassee firefighters pushing for higher pay amid contract negotiations
Firefighters speak at commission meeting about contract issues
Firefighters speak at commission meeting about contract issues