Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Georgia DNR Law Enforcement investigating the deaths of two tortoises in Irwin Co., information needed

Investigation into deaths of two gopher tortoises in Irwin Co.
Investigation into deaths of two gopher tortoises in Irwin Co.(Ga. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division)
By Ty Grant
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement needs the public’s help in an investigation into deaths of two gopher tortoises.

According to a Facebook post from the Ga. DNR Law Enforcement Division, the tortoises were shot and killed on Wednesday evening at Alapaha River WMA in Irwin County.

GA DNR Law Enforcement needs your help in an investigation into two gopher tortoises that were killed at Alapaha River...

Posted by Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR on Thursday, September 14, 2023

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Region IV Office at (912) 685-2145 and ask for Corporal Luke Rabun. Anonymous tips can be provided through the Ranger Hotline by phone at (800) 241-4113 or rangerhotline@dnr.ga.go.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Pritchett-Rudolph arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting.
UPDATE: Valdosta murder suspect arrested near QuikTrip gas station
Leon County Sheriff's deputies walk through Lake Bradford Estates in response to a nearby...
Two arrested for weekend drive-by shooting in Leon County
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Taylor County veteran gym owner reacts to business being destroyed after Hurricane Idalia
‘It’s worse than I expected:’ Taylor County veteran reacts to business being destroyed by Idalia