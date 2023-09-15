Georgia DNR Law Enforcement investigating the deaths of two tortoises in Irwin Co., information needed

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement needs the public’s help in an investigation into deaths of two gopher tortoises.

According to a Facebook post from the Ga. DNR Law Enforcement Division, the tortoises were shot and killed on Wednesday evening at Alapaha River WMA in Irwin County.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Region IV Office at (912) 685-2145 and ask for Corporal Luke Rabun. Anonymous tips can be provided through the Ranger Hotline by phone at (800) 241-4113 or rangerhotline@dnr.ga.go.

