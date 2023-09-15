Grand Marshal announced for Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Grand Marshal for the 2023 Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade was announced on air Thursday.

Vietnam-era Marine Corps Veteran Michael Slagle will fill the honor. Slagle was chosen for his decades-long work supporting Veterans’ causes in Tallahassee and was a particularly great fit since the parade will fall on the Marine Corps birthday this year.

Slagle has been a longtime volunteer with Veterans Events, Inc., the non-profit organization that plans the parade, and Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Chapter #96. He is an active member of the Marine Corps League and a Ride Captain with the Patriot Guard Riders of North Florida. He lives in Tallahassee with his wife, Juanita.

The Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade will take place on Friday, Nov. 10 at the city’s behest. A city representative requested the date due to a scheduling conflict downtown. Both Florida State University and Florida A&M University will host home football games on Veterans Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 11.

The parade on Friday will be preceded by a 5K Run/Walk and proceeded by Vet Fest, with food vendors, live music, and other festivities that pay homage to America’s military Veterans.

If you are interested in participating in the parade, or signing up as a vendor for VetFest, please email info@veteventstally.org.

The announcement was made during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. by WCTV anchor Katie Kaplan, who joined the Veteran Events, Inc., board this past Spring.

