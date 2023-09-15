Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis: girls are particularly vulnerable. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Pritchett-Rudolph arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting.
UPDATE: Valdosta murder suspect arrested near QuikTrip gas station
Leon County Sheriff's deputies walk through Lake Bradford Estates in response to a nearby...
Two arrested for weekend drive-by shooting in Leon County
Taylor County veteran gym owner reacts to business being destroyed after Hurricane Idalia
‘It’s worse than I expected:’ Taylor County veteran reacts to business being destroyed by Idalia
The district attorney’s office has been notified about the ongoing investigation.
Bainbridge Public Safety officer under investigation for sexual claims
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says