‘It takes a Raider’ : Rickards cheerleaders take over the WCTV studio for Morning Pep Rally

By Madison Glaser and Josh Green
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In one of, if not the biggest rivalry of the Capital city, the Rickards Raiders will be traveling to Godby to take on the Cougars.

With both teams searching for win number two on the season and Rickards winning this matchup in a big way last year, this rivalry is hot as ever.

Morning Pep Rally was slated to travel to Rickards High a few weeks ago, but Hurricane Idalia had other plans. Thankfully for us, the Rickards Cheer Team agreed to travel to the WCTV Studio to bring their energy directly to the Good Morning Show.

Led by their cheer coach Johnitta, this team put the PEP in Morning Pep Rally Friday. Check out the attached videos to hear from the team, their coach, and see some of what they bring to the field every Friday night!

