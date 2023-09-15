Tell Me Something Good
Leon moves to 4-0 on final play vs Mosley

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With just 6.5 seconds left on the clock, Kemp Peoples and Jeremiah Daniels made the play when it mattered most.

The Leon Lions QB took a shot finding Daniels wide open at the goal line, making the catch and falling into the end zone as time expired for a 26-23 victory over previously undefeated Mosley in the squad’s first district game.

Big Red’s big win gives the program its first 4-0 start since the 1985 season when the Lions finished the regular season 10-0.

