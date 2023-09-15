Live Oak schools locked down after umbrella is mistaken for gun

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A panic in Live Oak schools that caused a two-hour lockdown turned out to be nothing but a misunderstanding.

The school district received a call regarding suspicious activity on the River Side Elementary campus Friday afternoon after three students said they saw a man with what they thought was a gun, according to Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

For safety measures, all schools were on lockdown from about 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

After an investigation, officials discovered that the suspicious man was a district employee who was walking carrying an umbrella.

SCSO said they always encourage students to report information that they believe is concerning or a potential threat.

