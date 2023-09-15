Tell Me Something Good
Scattered showers with humid air not budging the next couple of days

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Less of those 90s are expected over the next several days.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

