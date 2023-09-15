Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Extra special delivery by Tallahassee Meals on Wheels

Something Good - Extra special delivery by Tallahassee Meals on Wheels
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meals on Wheels volunteers in Tallahassee delivered more than food today.

Seniors received bouquets at their doors. They were fashioned out of flowers from centerpieces at yesterday’s United Way Kickoff luncheon.

The recycled, re-arranged flowers brought smile to the faces of seniors who received their boxed meals today.

Our thanks to elder care services for sharing this video with us!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Pritchett-Rudolph arrested in connection to Valdosta shooting.
UPDATE: Valdosta murder suspect arrested near QuikTrip gas station
Marianna/Blountstown
Update on incident at Blountstown-Marianna football game
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Florida advises against new Covid-19 shot as hospitalizations increase
Girl who was accidentally shot last weekend speaks out
13-year-old shooting victim speaks out: ‘I’m too young to be getting shot’
Leon County Schools to increase security measures at every varsity football game

Latest News

Florida schools remove hundreds of challenged books
Something Good - Extra special delivery by Tallahassee Meals on Wheels
Something Good - Extra special delivery by Tallahassee Meals on Wheels
Florida releases list of removed books
Florida releases list of removed books
Robert Breedlove, 43
APD: Suspect likely in Florida after Albany stabbings, home invasion