Something Good - Extra special delivery by Tallahassee Meals on Wheels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meals on Wheels volunteers in Tallahassee delivered more than food today.

Seniors received bouquets at their doors. They were fashioned out of flowers from centerpieces at yesterday’s United Way Kickoff luncheon.

The recycled, re-arranged flowers brought smile to the faces of seniors who received their boxed meals today.

Our thanks to elder care services for sharing this video with us!

