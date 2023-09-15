Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee men enter pleas in fender bender turned robbery, shooting

Zacquize Harace and Monterris Telfair were sentenced to prison

Monterris Telfair, 26 (left), and Zacquize Harace, 25 (right), are accused in a confrontation at the corner of West Tennessee Street and Basin Street back on January 29, 2022. Court records show it all started when a man accidentally rear-ended their black Mercedes.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men accused in a fender bender that ended in gunfire have now entered pleas instead of going to trial.

Monterris Telfair, 26, and Zacquize Harace, 25, are accused in a confrontation at the corner of West Tennessee Street and Basin Street back on January 29, 2022. Court records show it all started when a man accidentally rear-ended their black Mercedes.

Harace and Telfair got out of their car and confronted the other driver, court records say, and ultimately robbed and shot the man. One bullet shattered the man’s window and the other hit him in the arm, court records say.

Telfair entered a plea this week to charges of aggravated battery and robbery and was sentenced to 4 years in prison and 10 years on probation.

Harace entered a plea last month to charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and robbery and was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison.

Prosecutors say they reached the plea deal after the defendants claimed self-defense and the victim refused to testify.

