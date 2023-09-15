Tell Me Something Good
Teens arrested in connection to multiple smoke shops burglaries

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six teens were arrested in connection to four smoke shop burglaries on Crawfordville Highway, according to Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 2, Deputies responded to Eagle Smoke Shop located at 2000 Crawfordville Highway due to the alarm going off. Upon deputies’ arrival, the front door was shattered and the business was burglarized.

After investigating the area and nearby stores, deputies discovered another business called ASAP Smoke Shop at 2097 Crawfordville Highway had also been burglarized.

ASAP Smoke Shop’s glass door was shattered again the next day after it had been replaced by the previous burglary, according to WCSO.

Deputies said they responded to another burglary on the morning of September 7, at the Crawfordville Smoke Shop located at 2543 Crawfordville Highway where they found the front door shattered.

During the investigation, detectives arrested six teens, whose ages ranged from 13 to 15, in connection to all four burglaries.

The six teens are being charged with criminal mischief and grand theft or petit theft, according to WCSO.

