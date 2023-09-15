Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - “We The Kids” StoryWalk at Florida Historic Capitol Museum

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is presenting, “We The Kids StoryWalk”.

The event allows kids to follow along the museum walls with the words of the U.S. Constitution and the joyful pictures of the Author and Illustrator David Catrow.

The event is free and fun for the whole family.

Guided readings are offered starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16.

There will also be craft activities and refreshments available during the event.

