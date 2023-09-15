Tell Me Something Good
Xfinity WiFi van sent to Perry for free internet service

Comcast mobile Xfinity hotspot x
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Comcast sent an Xfinity WiFi van to Perry Friday morning to provide free wireless internet service for local residents who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The Xfinity WiFi van can offer wireless internet connectivity to more than a thousand customers at once over a 300-square-foot area.

The van is located at Jerkins Community Center at 1201 Martin Luther King Ave. The van will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until further notice.

Also, all of the Xfinity WiFi hotspots are still accessible to everyone for free, including non-Xfinity subscribers.

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, Xfinity’s finder website here.

