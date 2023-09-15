Xfinity WiFi van sent to Perry for free internet service

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Comcast sent an Xfinity WiFi van to Perry Friday morning to provide free wireless internet service for local residents who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The Xfinity WiFi van can offer wireless internet connectivity to more than a thousand customers at once over a 300-square-foot area.

The van is located at Jerkins Community Center at 1201 Martin Luther King Ave. The van will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until further notice.

Also, all of the Xfinity WiFi hotspots are still accessible to everyone for free, including non-Xfinity subscribers.

In the affected areas, all of the Xfinity WiFi hotspots are still accessible in impacted areas to everyone for free, including non-Xfinity subscribers.

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, Xfinity’s finder website here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.