Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Afternoon storms again Sunday, changes for next week

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Sunday Golf Forecast
Sunday Golf Forecast(WCTV)
By Austin Lowe
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This evening I am continuing to watch showers and a few stronger storms. Not expecting severe weather. After today, one more afternoon of showers and storms!

Tonight: Spotty showers, many remain partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Sunday will be the last day with widespread rain for a bit. Storms that develop may contain strong winds and some heavy downpours. Plan for limited sun and temps muggy in the upper 80s.

Futurecast Sunday Afternoon
Futurecast Sunday Afternoon(WCTV)

Monday - Tuesday: Very dry air works into the area, which means little to no rain chance. While highs will not take a big dip, we notice the drier and “cooler air” overnight with temps in the mid-60s. Tuesday morning continues to appear to be the coolest with a low in the low 60s, this is a morning some in GA may be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Staying mostly sunny to partly sunny but with a slight increase in moisture I have rain chances at 20%.

Friday into the weekend: Next weekend has an interesting trend. It appears that a low (all long-range models) will get either cut off from the main flow or develop in the Gulf of Mexico... this will be something to watch, surrounding weather patterns will either bring us some unsettled weather or could be JUST outside of the area. Right now I am going with a chance for showers on Friday and keeping the weekend dry. We will see how this evolves. Highs in the upper 80s, lows in the upper 60s.

Tropics: Lee is post-tropical and is bringing winds to Canada and Maine. Margot is in the Atlantic as a tropical storm and will not impact anyone.

Our new area, tropical depression 15 appears as if it will be an out to sea hurricane as recent storms have been. Something we will keep an eye on it.

There is a tropical wave that has a small (30%) chance of developing into something organized in the next week.

One area that is NOT being monitored yet, but is worth noting is the possibility of a wave developing near the Bahamas ONE WEEK from now. Since it is so far out and will likely be influenced by the weather pattern next week, there is nothing from the NHC on this. There is also some question as if it will be a tropical or extratropical low (non-tropical or normal low pressure).

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
All Live Oak Schools are no longer on lockdown
Monterris Telfair, 26 (left), and Zacquize Harace, 25 (right), are accused in a confrontation...
Tallahassee men enter pleas in fender bender turned robbery, shooting
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player

Latest News

FEMA disaster recovery center
Disaster Recovery Center opening in Lowndes County
The relief was granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small...
South Georgia receives over $1.7 million in federal aid in wake of Hurricane Idalia
A bit cooler today with much drier air on the way by Monday.
A partly to mostly cloudy weekend with better rain chances on Sunday
A bit cooler today with much drier air on the way by Monday.
Josh's Forecast