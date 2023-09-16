Afternoon storms again Sunday, changes for next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This evening I am continuing to watch showers and a few stronger storms. Not expecting severe weather. After today, one more afternoon of showers and storms!

Tonight: Spotty showers, many remain partly cloudy and dry. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Sunday will be the last day with widespread rain for a bit. Storms that develop may contain strong winds and some heavy downpours. Plan for limited sun and temps muggy in the upper 80s.

Monday - Tuesday: Very dry air works into the area, which means little to no rain chance. While highs will not take a big dip, we notice the drier and “cooler air” overnight with temps in the mid-60s. Tuesday morning continues to appear to be the coolest with a low in the low 60s, this is a morning some in GA may be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Staying mostly sunny to partly sunny but with a slight increase in moisture I have rain chances at 20%.

Friday into the weekend: Next weekend has an interesting trend. It appears that a low (all long-range models) will get either cut off from the main flow or develop in the Gulf of Mexico... this will be something to watch, surrounding weather patterns will either bring us some unsettled weather or could be JUST outside of the area. Right now I am going with a chance for showers on Friday and keeping the weekend dry. We will see how this evolves. Highs in the upper 80s, lows in the upper 60s.

Tropics: Lee is post-tropical and is bringing winds to Canada and Maine. Margot is in the Atlantic as a tropical storm and will not impact anyone.

Our new area, tropical depression 15 appears as if it will be an out to sea hurricane as recent storms have been. Something we will keep an eye on it.

There is a tropical wave that has a small (30%) chance of developing into something organized in the next week.

One area that is NOT being monitored yet, but is worth noting is the possibility of a wave developing near the Bahamas ONE WEEK from now. Since it is so far out and will likely be influenced by the weather pattern next week, there is nothing from the NHC on this. There is also some question as if it will be a tropical or extratropical low (non-tropical or normal low pressure).

