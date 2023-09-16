Cherry Rankin shares her Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Bowl recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Bowl recipe.

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Bowls

Ingredients

1 pound box of Jell-O No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

1 box Waffle Bowls (10 count )

2 Tablespoons sugar

4 Tablespoons melted butter

1 1/2 cups cold milk

Fresh Sliced Strawberries

1 2.75 oz of Strawberry and Vanilla Sugar Wafers ( crumbled )

Follow the instructions on the back of the box are as follows

Follow Step 1 instructions you will press the crust mix in the waffle bowls

Follow Step 2 instructions on the box

Remove the filling from the refrigerator and top with sliced strawberries

Follow step 3 instructions on the box squeeze strawberry topping on top of sliced strawberries

Top with crumbled sugar waffles

Drizzle with leftover strawberry glaze and serve

