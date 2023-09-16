Tell Me Something Good
Cherry Rankin shares her Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Bowl recipe

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Bowl recipe.

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Bowls

Ingredients

1 pound box of Jell-O No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

1 box Waffle Bowls (10 count )

2 Tablespoons sugar

4 Tablespoons melted  butter

1 1/2 cups cold milk

Fresh Sliced Strawberries

1 2.75 oz of Strawberry and Vanilla Sugar Wafers ( crumbled )

Follow the instructions on the back of the box are as follows

Follow Step 1 instructions you will press the crust mix in the waffle bowls

Follow Step 2 instructions on the box

Remove the filling from the refrigerator and top with sliced strawberries

Follow step 3 instructions on the box squeeze strawberry topping on top of sliced strawberries

Top with crumbled sugar waffles

Drizzle with leftover strawberry glaze and serve

To find more recipes from Rankin, click here.

