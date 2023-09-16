Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Disaster Recovery Center opening in Lowndes County

FEMA disaster recovery center
FEMA disaster recovery center(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The State of Georgia and FEMA will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Lowndes County to help Hurricane Idalia victims in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

The DRC will open on September 17 at 12 p.m. at Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave. Valdosta, Ga 31601.

Operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Services offered at a DRC include:

  • Applying for assistance.
  • Reviewing application status updates.
  • Clarification of any written correspondence for FEMA.
  • Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility.
  • Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
All Live Oak Schools are no longer on lockdown
Monterris Telfair, 26 (left), and Zacquize Harace, 25 (right), are accused in a confrontation...
Tallahassee men enter pleas in fender bender turned robbery, shooting
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center opens in Tallahassee
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player

Latest News

The relief was granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small...
South Georgia receives over $1.7 million in federal aid in wake of Hurricane Idalia
A bit cooler today with much drier air on the way by Monday.
A partly to mostly cloudy weekend with better rain chances on Sunday
Less of those 90s are expected over the next several days.
Scattered showers with humid air not budging the next couple of days
Scattered showers and storms are in Friday's forecast.
A slight cool down with better rain chances bring us into the weekend