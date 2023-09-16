Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Sept. 15 full replay and scoreboard

It’s Week 4 in Florida and Week 5 in Georgia
(WCTV, MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Aucilla Christian Vs Georgia ChristianAucilla Christian29-0
Liberty Co Vs Franklin Co
Sneads Vs Holmes Co
Rutherford Vs Marianna
Munroe Vs Suwannee
Columbia Vs Madison Co
Rickards At Godby
Seminole Co Vs Wakulla
Florida High Vs Gadsden CoFlorida High45-22
Jp2 At LincolnLincoln16-0
Niceville Vs ChilesNiceville19-14
Cambridge Christian Vs Maclay
Hamilton Co Vs Fort WhiteFort White49-0
Jefferson Co Vs North Bay Haven
FAMU DRS Vs Graceville
Leon Vs MosleyLeon26-23
Taylor Co. Vs NFCNFC30-8
Lafayette Vs ChieflandChiefland22-13

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Robert Toombs Vs ValwoodValwood48-0
Clinch Co Vs Bacon Co
McIntosh Academy Vs Lanier CoLanier Co10-0
Early Co Vs Baconton CharterEarly Co45-0
Deerfield Beach Vs Valdosta
East Coweta Vs Lowndes
Pelham Vs CairoCairo43-27
Thomasville Vs Tift Co
Thomas Co Central Vs Brooks CoThomas Co Central44-7
Berrien Vs Atkinson CoBerrien42-22

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

