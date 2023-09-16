Football Friday Night: Sept. 15 full replay and scoreboard
It’s Week 4 in Florida and Week 5 in Georgia
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Aucilla Christian Vs Georgia Christian
|Aucilla Christian
|29-0
|Liberty Co Vs Franklin Co
|Sneads Vs Holmes Co
|Rutherford Vs Marianna
|Munroe Vs Suwannee
|Columbia Vs Madison Co
|Rickards At Godby
|Seminole Co Vs Wakulla
|Florida High Vs Gadsden Co
|Florida High
|45-22
|Jp2 At Lincoln
|Lincoln
|16-0
|Niceville Vs Chiles
|Niceville
|19-14
|Cambridge Christian Vs Maclay
|Hamilton Co Vs Fort White
|Fort White
|49-0
|Jefferson Co Vs North Bay Haven
|FAMU DRS Vs Graceville
|Leon Vs Mosley
|Leon
|26-23
|Taylor Co. Vs NFC
|NFC
|30-8
|Lafayette Vs Chiefland
|Chiefland
|22-13
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Robert Toombs Vs Valwood
|Valwood
|48-0
|Clinch Co Vs Bacon Co
|McIntosh Academy Vs Lanier Co
|Lanier Co
|10-0
|Early Co Vs Baconton Charter
|Early Co
|45-0
|Deerfield Beach Vs Valdosta
|East Coweta Vs Lowndes
|Pelham Vs Cairo
|Cairo
|43-27
|Thomasville Vs Tift Co
|Thomas Co Central Vs Brooks Co
|Thomas Co Central
|44-7
|Berrien Vs Atkinson Co
|Berrien
|42-22
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.