Football Friday Night: Sept. 15 full replay and scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Aucilla Christian Vs Georgia Christian Aucilla Christian 29-0 Liberty Co Vs Franklin Co Sneads Vs Holmes Co Rutherford Vs Marianna Munroe Vs Suwannee Columbia Vs Madison Co Rickards At Godby Seminole Co Vs Wakulla Florida High Vs Gadsden Co Florida High 45-22 Jp2 At Lincoln Lincoln 16-0 Niceville Vs Chiles Niceville 19-14 Cambridge Christian Vs Maclay Hamilton Co Vs Fort White Fort White 49-0 Jefferson Co Vs North Bay Haven FAMU DRS Vs Graceville Leon Vs Mosley Leon 26-23 Taylor Co. Vs NFC NFC 30-8 Lafayette Vs Chiefland Chiefland 22-13

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Robert Toombs Vs Valwood Valwood 48-0 Clinch Co Vs Bacon Co McIntosh Academy Vs Lanier Co Lanier Co 10-0 Early Co Vs Baconton Charter Early Co 45-0 Deerfield Beach Vs Valdosta East Coweta Vs Lowndes Pelham Vs Cairo Cairo 43-27 Thomasville Vs Tift Co Thomas Co Central Vs Brooks Co Thomas Co Central 44-7 Berrien Vs Atkinson Co Berrien 42-22

