Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!

The poll closes Sunday at 7 p.m.
(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Football Friday Night, and we have the three latest nominees for our Play of the Week. Vote for favorite play in the poll below!

You have until Sunday night at 7 to cast your vote, and the winner will be unveiled Thursday during our 6 p.m. broadcast.

