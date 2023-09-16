Tell Me Something Good
GAME OF THE WEEK: Warriors emerge in second half to get revenge over Generals in shut-out victory

Aucilla Christian defeated Georgia Christian 29-0 Friday night in Dasher, Ga.
Aucilla Christian defeated Georgia Christian 29-0 Friday night in Dasher, Ga.(Sydney Wicker/WCTV)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DASHER, Ga. (WCTV) - Aucilla Christian defeated Georgia Christian 29-0 Friday night in Dasher, Ga.

This game is being highlighted as the WCTV Game of the Week.

Check back later and tune in at 11 p.m. for the highlights.

