A partly to mostly cloudy weekend with better rain chances on Sunday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
A bit cooler today with much drier air on the way by Monday.
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly sunny skies today with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon to evening showers and storms. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight will drop into the low 70s.

A cold front will work across our area on Sunday. This will increase our chances for scattered showers and storms, primarily in the afternoon to evening. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 80s.

Behind the cold front, we can finally welcome in some drier (not cold) air on Monday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will still reach the upper 80s to near 90, but lows will sink into the 60s. Tuesday morning will be the coolest with lows in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will be slim to none for the first half of the work week.

TROPICS | Lee is now a post-tropical system as it approaches Nova Scotia, Canada. Tropical Storm Margot is continuing to weaken and will stay on the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 15 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nigel sometime this weekend. This one will be staying well out to sea in the Atlantic, with no current indications of impacting the United States.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

