Something Good - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the big Bend honor member with namesake building

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one shared by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend. They honored Brent Hartsfield with a building!

They renamed it in his honor for his years of commitment as a “big brother.” Hartsfield was a former volunteer board member and National Big Brother of the Year in 2012.

He was even joined at the ceremony by two previous mentees celebrating his efforts.

