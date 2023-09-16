Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the big Bend honor member with namesake building

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one shared by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend. They honored Brent Hartsfield with a building!

They renamed it in his honor for his years of commitment as a “big brother.” Hartsfield was a former volunteer board member and National Big Brother of the Year in 2012.

He was even joined at the ceremony by two previous mentees celebrating his efforts.

