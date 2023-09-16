Tell Me Something Good
South Georgia receives over $1.7 million in federal aid in wake of Hurricane Idalia

The relief was granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small...
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - More than $1.7 million in disaster assistance has been granted to help residents in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties recover in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

The relief was granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This comes just over a week after President Joe Biden designated the hurricane a major disaster in Georgia.

FEMA has currently approved over $1.06 million in grants for Housing Assistance and Other Needs Assistance. SBA has currently approved over $501,900 in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and business owners.

FEMA assistance may include funds for losses not covered by insurance due to the hurricane, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, moving and storage. medical, dental, childcare and funeral expenses.

Residents may also be referred to SBA, which includes low-interest disaster loans to uninsured or underinsured businesses, homeowners and renters.

Submitting the SBA application also allows FEMA to consider you for additional grants.

The deadline for eligible survivors to apply for assistance is Nov. 6. Apply for assistance here.

