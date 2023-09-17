Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Blazers burn Keiser, 49-25, move to 3-0

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State offense rarely slowed down and the Blazers defense rarely let up, as VSU beat the NAIA’s fourth ranked Keiser 49-25.

V State (3-0) quarterback Sammy Edwards had a standout day completing 28-36 passes, racking up 479 and four touchdowns on the day while two receivers (B.K. Smith and Xavier Williams) went for over 100 yards.

The Blazers continue their home stand next week in their Gulf South opener against North Greenville with kickoff set for 7 PM at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player
Monterris Telfair, 26 (left), and Zacquize Harace, 25 (right), are accused in a confrontation...
Tallahassee men enter pleas in fender bender turned robbery, shooting
Tallahassee firefighters pushing for higher pay amid contract negotiations with city
‘There’s just nothing left:’ Tallahassee firefighters pushing for higher pay amid contract negotiations
Rickards Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night: Sept. 15 full replay and scoreboard

Latest News

Florida A&M explodes in the second half to beat West Florida 31-10.
FAMU tops West Florida 31-10 in first game of 2023 at Bragg
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
Moussa throws 3 TD passes for Florida A&M in 31-10 victory over Division II-member West Florida
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) gets tackled by Boston College linebacker Kam...
No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!