Blazers burn Keiser, 49-25, move to 3-0

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State offense rarely slowed down and the Blazers defense rarely let up, as VSU beat the NAIA’s fourth ranked Keiser 49-25.

V State (3-0) quarterback Sammy Edwards had a standout day completing 28-36 passes, racking up 479 and four touchdowns on the day while two receivers (B.K. Smith and Xavier Williams) went for over 100 yards.

The Blazers continue their home stand next week in their Gulf South opener against North Greenville with kickoff set for 7 PM at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

