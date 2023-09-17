Drier air arrives on Monday after a few more showers and storms on Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy with hints of sunshine today. A cold front will be moving across our area today. It will provide the spark for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few showers will be possible before the lunch hour, but most of the action will arrive this afternoon into this evening. High temperatures today will reach to near 90 degrees.

Clearing and cooling tonight as the front sweeps to our south. Morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature sunny skies with noticeably drier air. Our high temperatures will still be reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Tuesday morning will bring our first chilly start, with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

Our lows stay in the mid to upper 60s through the end of the work week. Highs will mainly reach the upper 80s for the latter half of the week. No real rain chances after today until we get to Thursday.

TROPICS | We now have Tropical Storm Nigel in the Atlantic. It poses no threat to the United States. The tropics remain active, but not for our area at the time being.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

