Less muggy to start next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds with a few of the strongest storms along with heavy rainfall and localized flooding. A second line of storms and showers will develop later this evening. After these storms move through, skies will clear, and overnight temperatures will fall into the 60s!

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Storms will help to cool things off. Any storms that develop may bring some brief gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tonight: A cold front approaches the area and once the showers and storms move through, skies will gradually clear as a drier airmass works into the Big Bend and South Georgia. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday: Sunny skies to start the workweek. Morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday: A slight increase in moisture from the Atlantic will bring more sticky air back midweek (similar to today’s moisture) and will bring a chance for a few evening showers along the sea breeze boundary. Chance of rain 30%.

Friday: Rain chances lower temporarily as slightly drier air returns. High in the upper 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Saturday and Sunday: An upper level low will stall over the southeast, the location of this Is still uncertain. It could bring wet weather next weekend. With still some question as to the location of the upper low I am going to leave rain chances at 30% for now.

Tropics: Lee is no longer a tropical cyclone in case you missed it yesterday. We now have Nigel that is expected to stay in the Atlantic and not impact land.

A tropical wave has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days in the Atlantic.

Of those out here, nothing that we need to be concerned about as we continue through September!

