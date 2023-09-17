Moussa throws 3 TD passes for Florida A&M in 31-10 victory over Division II-member West Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter and Florida A&M defeated Division II-member West Florida 31-10 on Saturday night for its 16th straight home win.

Moussa was 18-of-27 passing for 271 yards. Moussa threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kamari Young that put Florida A&M (2-1) up 10-3 with 11:00 remaining in the third quarter. He added a 24-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Riley about three minutes later and a 59-yarder to Nicholas Dixon with 3:17 left in the third.

Terrell Jennings broke loose on a 73-yard touchdown run for the Rattlers with 12:52 to play.

Peewee Jarrett threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Caden Leggett early in the fourth quarter for West Florida.

