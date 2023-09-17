‘Noles fall to fourth in latest AP Top 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After holding off a furious Boston College comeback Saturday in a game in which Florida State was a heavy favorite, the AP pollsters have punished the Seminoles dropping them one spot from third to fourth in this week’s AP Top 25.

Vaulting over the ‘Noles is the Texas Longhorns, still riding high after beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa last week and defeating Wyoming in Austin 31-10 on Saturday.

Florida State now holds just one first place vote in the poll and is joined in the rankings by Miami (FL) at 20th and Florida at 25 its home upset against Tennessee. It’s the first time the three rivals have all appeared in the same poll since 2017.

Next up for FSU is a road trip to play Clemson, who remains unranked in this week’s poll. Kickoff is set for Saturday at noon.

