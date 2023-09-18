Cooking at Noon: Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Follow the video above and read the recipe below for Pauletta Malone’s vegan cinnamon rolls. You can also read more about Pauletta here.

Ingredients:

Dough

2 cups almond milk (or any nut milk)

½ cup pure cane sugar

5 tsp Quick Rise Yeast

½ cup vegan butter, melted

½ tsp salt

4 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Filling

6 Tbs softened vegan butter

½ cup brown sugar

2 Tbs ground cinnamon

Cream Cheese Icing

8 ounces vegan cream cheese

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

Making the Dough

1. Preheat the oven to 375oF

2. Warm the milk for 2 mins in microwave.

3. In a large bowl, add the warm milk, sugar and yeast. Let it sit for 5 minutes. The yeast will get foamy on top.

4. Add the melted vegan butter, salt and 4 ½ cups of flour to the yeast mixture. Stir with a large spoon until the mixture comes together. Add additional flour, ½ cup at a time, as needed until the mixture pulls away from the sides of the bowl. The consistency should be soft and sticky.

5. Remove dough from bowl and knead for 3-4 minutes on a lightly floured surface. Place the dough back in the bowl, cover with a towel and let it rise in a warm place for 20 minutes.

Assembling Cinnamon Rolls

1. Sprinkle a clean counter or pastry mat with flour. Punch the dough down and use a rolling pin to roll dough into a large rectangle, apprx ½ inch thick. Sprinkle more flour on top while rolling to prevent sticking.

2. Spread the 6 tablespoons soften vegan butter over the rolled dough. Sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon on top of the butter.

3. Starting with the long end closet to you, roll the dough into a tight log. Place the seam side down. Using a serrated knife, cut the two ends and then slice into 12 rolls. Place the rolls in a 9 x 13 baking pan or casserole dish.

4. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes, until the rolls are lightly golden brown and the centers are cooked through.

Icing

In a medium, add the vegan cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Using a hand or stand mixer, beat until smooth and creamy.

Allow the rolls to cool for 10 minutes before drizzling with the icing.

Pauletta’s Tip: If you prefer a simple icing, whisk together 1 cup powdered sugar, 2 Tbs of almond milk (or any nut milk), and ¼ tsp vanilla extract, until smooth and creamy.

