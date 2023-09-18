Tell Me Something Good
Drier air has arrived and is here to stay

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Welcome to a sunny and dry start to the work week. How long will it last?
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dry air continues to filter into our area this morning behind the passage of a cold front. Today will feature sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s. We will get our first “chilly” morning on Tuesday, as overnight temperatures drop into the low 60s tonight.

Staying sunny on Tuesday with highs near 90. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with high temperatures still near 90.

No real chances for rain return until Thursday, when just a few showers will be possible. Temperatures heading into the upcoming weekend will feature highs in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

TROPICS | We now have Hurricane Nigel. It will pass well to the east of Bermuda, keeping it far away from the United States. Watching a couple of other areas of possible tropical development, but nothing looking to come our way anytime soon.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

