FAMU rises the ranks in new U.S. News & World Report

Florida A & M University is celebrating a rise in its national ranking among public universities.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the fifth year in a row, Florida A&M University has topped the U.S News & World Report list of public Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU). The university celebrated the announcement during a news conference on Monday.

FAMU also rose to No. 3 among all HBCUs according to the report. The university now also ranks 91 among the U.S News & World Report’s top public national universities, jumping 12 spots.

In a news release, FAMU leaders credited its five-year strategic plan “Boldly Striking” for its streak of success in the rankings.

Just a few weeks ago, the university celebrated receiving a record $96 million in research awards. FAMU is currently working to reach a Carnegie Research 1 classification. The ranking reflects the amount of research being done at a school, and no HBCU has that ranking right now.

