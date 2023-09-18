Tell Me Something Good
FDEM launches website to help with Idalia sheltering assistance

Florida Recovers logo
Florida Recovers logo(MGN, Florida Recovers)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management has launched a new website to provide shelter assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The state-led sheltering assistance program provides temporary options for those who are not able to get full assistance through their insurance or FEMA. Those temporary options can include travel trailers and hotel rooms.

For those who need this assistance, you can head over to FloridaRecovers.org and create a profile to register for the program. Those interested must register for FEMA Individual Assistance before completing an application. To apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, go to DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.

