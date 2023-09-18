Florida State continuing ‘upward trajectory’ amid No. 23 ranking in U.S. News & World Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is weighing in on new data released by U.S. News & World Report, showing it fell four spots to No. 23 among national public universities.

FSU notes that U.S. News & World Report changed its methodology as it put together this year’s rankings. The university said factors like class size, alumni giving, and students’ high school standing were removed.

In the same report, Florida State jumped two spots, and achieved its highest-ever ranking at No. 53 in the overall list of national universities. That category includes public and private universities.

“I am confident that FSU is better today than it has ever been, and we continue to be one of the very best public universities in the nation,” President Richard McCullough said.

FSU tied at No. 53 nationally with Case Western Reserve University, Northeastern University, University of Minnesota, and William & Mary.

