Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Man arrested in Tift Co. after faking drowning death in Louisiana to avoid child sex charges, sheriff says

Authorities from several states were involved in the investigation.
By Seth Feiner and Ashanti Isaac
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A kayaker authorities say faked his death while in Louisiana was taken into custody in Tift County, Georgia Sunday morning.

Melvin Emde, 41, of Talihina, Oklahoma, was originally reported missing on Aug. 7 by his son. He was initially thought to have gone overboard while kayaking in the Mississippi River in Hahnville, Louisiana, according to Louisiana authorities.

The day after he was reported missing, authorities say they found that Emde had criminal charges of indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child by an adult out of North Carolina and was due in court.

As Louisiana and North Carolina authorities continued contact, North Carolina detectives discovered that Emde was wearing an ankle monitor.

An investigation also revealed that he bought two prepaid phones the day that he reportedly drowned.

Several agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, tried to track the phones in Oklahoma until it was discovered that phones were no longer being used.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, a Georgia State Highway Patrol officer tried to stop a motorcyclist for not having a license plate when the driver fled, crashed and was later arrested and identified as Emde after giving a fake name, per Louisiana authorities.

Greg Champagne, the sheriff of the parish where Emde reportedly drowned was quoted as saying, “Now it’s time for Mr. Emde to face the music for his charges in North Carolina.”

Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade pending child rape charges.(SCPSO)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigate killing of man inside Tallahassee apartment
Father of one-year-old killed in accidental shooting is now facing criminal charges.
Father charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old son
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
Tallahassee Police on the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting at the Time Saver convenience...
Tallahassee men on trial for drive-by shooting, murder of innocent bystander

Latest News

Genara Juan-Ramos Mugshot
GBI, Echols Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Lake Park woman involved in human trafficking
Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Georgia-Pacific provides update on Foley Cellulose mill closure
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file lawsuit in federal court
A Disaster Recovery Center has opened a in Cook County to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors...
Hurricane Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cook Co.
Father of one-year-old killed in accidental shooting is now facing criminal charges.
Father charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old son