Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say

Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.(Greenwood Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Louisiana officials made an unusual discovery on a highway last week.

On Sunday, the Greenwood Police Department made a post on Facebook saying dispatch had contacted them earlier in the week about a missile found on I-20.

The department was also told explosive ordnance disposal from Barksdale Air Force Base was 30 minutes out from the scene.

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.(Greenwood Police Department)

The police chief and senior officer responded to the scene immediately.

When the officials arrived, they learned the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had found a missile launcher mount that had somehow fallen off of an aircraft. No active missile had been found.

A door from an aircraft from the air force base was also recently found in Benton after it was believed to have fallen from the sky.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
William Marts, 76, helped rescue the driver of an SUV and a little girl after the SUV crashed...
Man, 76, helps rescue 2 after car crashes through his fence and into his pool
Sophia Kendrick (left) and Jameon Demond Gaskin (right) are wanted by APD.
2 wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole checks amount of over $52,000
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
‘Noles fall to fourth in latest AP Top 25
Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player

Latest News

State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Five Americans detained in Iran are making their way home. (CNN, POOL, QATAR MINISTRY OF...
US, Iran strike a prisoner deal; 5 Americans freed