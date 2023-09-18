Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Shortage of cancer medications leaves doctors to make tough decisions

More than 200 drugs are now facing a critical nationwide shortage, including penicillin and...
More than 200 drugs are now facing a critical nationwide shortage, including penicillin and amoxicillin, two widely used antibiotics.(Contributed)
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than 200 drugs are now facing a critical nationwide shortage, including penicillin and amoxicillin, two widely used antibiotics. But the shortages that are proving to be the most devastating are those used to treat cancers. Right now, there are 14 life-saving cancer drugs facing shortages. But three of these drugs could mean the difference between life and death, leaving doctors with some very difficult decisions to make.

Methotrexate, cisplatin, and carboplatin are more than just the go-to drugs for a number of different cancers – for thousands of patients, they are the hope for a cure. But more than 90% of cancer centers in the U.S. have reported critical shortages of these drugs, and some have already run out.

“Cancer patients have a lot on their minds. The last thing that they should need to worry about is can they get the medication they need,” says pharmacy director at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Makala Pace, PharmD.

Doctors are resorting to lowering doses to ration the drugs or switching patients to a different drug with more severe side effects. Some doctors will have to decide which patients to prioritize, such as those still in the early stages of the disease and who have the highest chance of survival.

Pace adds, “We always encourage patients to advocate for themselves. Specifically, I hear, ‘My medication is on shortage. Am I gonna be able to get it?’”

Patients are also encouraged to regularly check the drug shortage database on fda.gov. If one of your medications is getting critically low, the sooner you and your doctor can come up with an alternative treatment plan, the better.

One of the main reasons for the shortage has to do with a factory in India failing an FDA inspection. That factory made 50 percent of those cancer drugs and there’s no word on when they’ll be up and running again. For a short-term solution, the FDA is allowing some chemotherapy drugs to be temporarily imported from China.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Foley Mill: File 2020
Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police investigate killing of man inside Tallahassee apartment
Father of one-year-old killed in accidental shooting is now facing criminal charges.
Father charged in accidental shooting of 1-year-old son
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
Tallahassee Police on the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting at the Time Saver convenience...
Tallahassee men on trial for drive-by shooting, murder of innocent bystander

Latest News

A Brockton firefighter walks past protective gear at Station 1, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in...
Firefighters fear the toxic chemicals in their gear could be contributing to rising cancer cases
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Florida advises against new Covid-19 shot as hospitalizations increase
More than three million middle and high school students vaped in 2022
Vaping and Cancer Link: The new danger
It’s called EG.5 or Eris and right now it's accounting for most new cases across the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA