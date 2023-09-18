Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee men on trial for drive-by shooting, murder of innocent bystander

Centel Deshazier was killed outside the Time Saver convenience store in August 2020
Tallahassee Police on the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting at the Time Saver convenience...
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 24-year-old Javon Peterson and 21-year-old Shawnnomarie Barr will stand trial this week for a deadly drive-by shooting outside the Time Saver convenience store.

Three people were shot outside the store on Alabama Street on August 21, 2020.

Two men - whom officers described as the intended targets of the shooting - survived. The third - an innocent bystander - 40-year-old Centel Deshazier was killed.

Tallahassee Police say the drive-by shooting was the result of a long running feud between Northside and Southside gangs.

Peterson and Barr are facing both murder and attempted murder charges.

Testimony in the case is expected to begin Monday afternoon.

Court records show a third suspect entered a plea to accessory charges soon after the shooting.

