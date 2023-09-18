Tallahassee men on trial for drive-by shooting, murder of innocent bystander

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 24-year-old Javon Peterson and 21-year-old Shawnnomarie Barr will stand trial this week for a deadly drive-by shooting outside the Time Saver convenience store.

Three people were shot outside the store on Alabama Street on August 21, 2020.

Two men - whom officers described as the intended targets of the shooting - survived. The third - an innocent bystander - 40-year-old Centel Deshazier was killed.

Tallahassee Police say the drive-by shooting was the result of a long running feud between Northside and Southside gangs.

Peterson and Barr are facing both murder and attempted murder charges.

Testimony in the case is expected to begin Monday afternoon.

Court records show a third suspect entered a plea to accessory charges soon after the shooting.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.