Tallahassee Police investigating a homicide on Lake Avenue

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide on the city’s southwest side of town.

The investigation was taking place at the Oak Apartments at 1619 Lake Avenue. According to a press release, around 3:30 p.m. a man was found dead inside his apartment.

WCTV asked a spokesperson with TPD about the manner of death and was told it is still under investigation but confirmed it was not a shooting.

TPD investigators are asking the public to give them a call at 850-891-4200 if they have any information regarding this case.

This is a developing story, stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

