Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted

(WTOK)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia-Pacific has announced the permanent closure of their Perry Foley Cellulose mill.

The paper company said in a press release that “Various factors influenced this difficult decision.” Georgia-Pacific said that approximately 525 jobs will be directly impacted by the decision to close the mill.

An official date for the closure has not been announced, but Georgia-Pacific says production will continue “for a limited time as the site works to fulfill as many customer commitments as possible.”

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more information.

