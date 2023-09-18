Taylor County Foley mill announces closure; more than 500 jobs impacted

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia-Pacific has announced the permanent closure of their Perry Foley Cellulose mill.

The paper company said in a press release that “Various factors influenced this difficult decision.” Georgia-Pacific said that approximately 525 jobs will be directly impacted by the decision to close the mill.

An official date for the closure has not been announced, but Georgia-Pacific says production will continue “for a limited time as the site works to fulfill as many customer commitments as possible.”

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more information.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.