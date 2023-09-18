Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Titletown Showdown: Here’s where tickets to the 2023 Winnersville Classic go on sale next week

The matchup is set for Friday, October 6 at the historic Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Football Friday Night Winnersville Classic Valdosta Lowndes
Football Friday Night Winnersville Classic Valdosta Lowndes(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the Valdosta Wildcats get set to host the Lowndes Vikings in the highly-anticipated 2023 Winnersville Classic, new information is out on how fans can score tickets.

The matchup is set for Friday, October 6 at the historic Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Below you’ll find all the information you need to snag your spot in the stands.

Ticket Office Hours/Priority

Location: Wildcat Ticket Office, 1204 Williams Street

Monday, Sept. 259 a.m. - 12 p.m., 3 p.m. - 6p.m.Season Ticket Holders, Valdosta TD Club, Parents of Football Players, Cheerleaders and Band Members
Tuesday, Sept. 269 a.m. - 12 p.m., 3 p.m. - 6p.m.All Valdosta City Schools Employees
Wednesday, Sept. 273 p.m. - 6p.m.General Public
Thursday, Sept. 283 p.m. - 6p.m.General Public
Friday, Sept. 298 a.m. - 12 p.m.General Public

According to VCS, parents will be able to purchase their season ticket number, “plus two additional tickets.”

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase the same number of tickets as their season tickets.

Touchdown Club Members will be able to purchase the same number of tickets as their membership allows.

Season ticket holders and TD Club Members will not be able “to combine their allocations to purchase more tickets,” according to VCS.

Prices/Payments

Sales: In-Person, Cash Only

Reserve Tickets$12
General Admission Tickets$10
Student Tickets (Valdosta High School Students Only- Purchase At School)$5

VCS noted all in-person ticket sales will be cash only. There will not be sales on GoFan for the 2023 Winnersville Classic.

To keep track of all the latest ticket information, visit the Valdosta City Schools website or their Facebook page.

WCTV has reached out to Lowndes County Schools for their ticket information, and we’ll add it to this story when it is released.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
William Marts, 76, helped rescue the driver of an SUV and a little girl after the SUV crashed...
Man, 76, helps rescue 2 after car crashes through his fence and into his pool
Sophia Kendrick (left) and Jameon Demond Gaskin (right) are wanted by APD.
2 wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole checks amount of over $52,000
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
‘Noles fall to fourth in latest AP Top 25
Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player

Latest News

Florida State continuing ‘upward trajectory’ amid No. 23 ranking in U.S. News & World Report
Florida A & M University is celebrating a rise in its national ranking among public universities.
FAMU rises the ranks in new U.S. News & World Report
What's Brewing - Cascades Park Downton Concert Series
What’s Brewing - Downtown Concert Series at Cascades Park with Chef Will, Tonight’s Special, and The Broken Couch Club
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend