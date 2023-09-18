Titletown Showdown: Here’s where tickets to the 2023 Winnersville Classic go on sale next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the Valdosta Wildcats get set to host the Lowndes Vikings in the highly-anticipated 2023 Winnersville Classic, new information is out on how fans can score tickets.

The matchup is set for Friday, October 6 at the historic Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Below you’ll find all the information you need to snag your spot in the stands.

Ticket Office Hours/Priority

Location: Wildcat Ticket Office, 1204 Williams Street

Monday, Sept. 25 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 3 p.m. - 6p.m. Season Ticket Holders, Valdosta TD Club, Parents of Football Players, Cheerleaders and Band Members Tuesday, Sept. 26 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 3 p.m. - 6p.m. All Valdosta City Schools Employees Wednesday, Sept. 27 3 p.m. - 6p.m. General Public Thursday, Sept. 28 3 p.m. - 6p.m. General Public Friday, Sept. 29 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. General Public

According to VCS, parents will be able to purchase their season ticket number, “plus two additional tickets.”

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase the same number of tickets as their season tickets.

Touchdown Club Members will be able to purchase the same number of tickets as their membership allows.

Season ticket holders and TD Club Members will not be able “to combine their allocations to purchase more tickets,” according to VCS.

Prices/Payments

Sales: In-Person, Cash Only

Reserve Tickets $12 General Admission Tickets $10 Student Tickets (Valdosta High School Students Only- Purchase At School) $5

VCS noted all in-person ticket sales will be cash only. There will not be sales on GoFan for the 2023 Winnersville Classic.

To keep track of all the latest ticket information, visit the Valdosta City Schools website or their Facebook page.

WCTV has reached out to Lowndes County Schools for their ticket information, and we’ll add it to this story when it is released.

