What’s Brewing - Downtown Concert Series at Cascades Park with Chef Will, Tonight’s Special, and The Broken Couch Club

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next Downtown Concert Series at Cascades Park is Saturday, September 23.

The free concert will feature The Broken Couch Club, Chef Will, and Tonight’s Special.

There will be yard games, activities, and plenty of merchandise for sale.

The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.

For more information go to the Visit Tallahassee website.

