Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say

A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.(Stow Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pilot walked away unharmed after a crash involving a World War I-era biplane in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash took place late Sunday morning in the town of Stow.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The vintage biplane was left upside down, but the pilot was able to get out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

It appears the landing gear collapsed upon landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
William Marts, 76, helped rescue the driver of an SUV and a little girl after the SUV crashed...
Man, 76, helps rescue 2 after car crashes through his fence and into his pool
Sophia Kendrick (left) and Jameon Demond Gaskin (right) are wanted by APD.
2 wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole checks amount of over $52,000
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout...
‘Noles fall to fourth in latest AP Top 25
Mugshot of Luke Justin Miller.
Former Lowndes High School assistant softball coach facing charges connected to player

Latest News

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Tennessee mom asked for prayers before disappearance