Another fairly comfortable day on tap for Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You could not ask for a better start to your workweek! Sunny skies and very comfortable air. I hope you either had the opportunity to enjoy it already today or will this evening. Temps in the 80s.

Tonight: Clear skies and another comfortable night ahead. Crack open the windows and enjoy not having to crank that A/C because a more muggy air does return briefly tomorrow night and Thursday.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with a few spotty showers for our coastal areas. Expect another nice day, with just a touch more muggy air. I think the more noticeable muggy air should arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few evening showers. Overall, the chance of showers is low, but with more moisture around and the Atlantic sea breeze, a few spots will get raindrops. High in the upper 80s.

Friday and the Weekend: The dry and more comfortable air will return in time for the weekend... it looks like we are going to be in for a spectacular one too mostly sunny. Highs near 90 and morning lows in the mid-60s.

Tropics: Nothing impactful in the next several days. There is Nigel (category 2) which is going to stay in the Atlantic and a tropical wave that has a 70% chance of developing in the next 7 days. Something worth monitoring, but nothing to be concerned about. Lastly, a wave of energy may try to become tropical off the Florida east coast/Carolina’s over the next week, but given the atmospheric flow, this does not look like something that will bring any impacts to us.

