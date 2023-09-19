Tell Me Something Good
Florida State looks to regain edge before Clemson matchup

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was certainly a nail biter in Chestnut Hill for the Seminoles of Florida State this past weekend.

After storming to a 31-10 lead, the ‘Noles then had to hold on for dear life against Boston College. FSU would get a stop and then be the beneficiary of a facemask call against the Eagles to leave Massachusetts with a 31-29 victory over BC.

At his weekly press conference, FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell says he felt the effort was there from his team, but that the focus wasn’t always at the forefront as the game wore on. The Seminole head man saying his team has taken Saturday’s second half to heart and that he’s hopeful the edge will return to his squad ahead of this week’s showdown at Clemson.

“The first penalty was when the score went to 31-10,” said Norvell of his team potentially letting up after getting a three score lead Saturday. “Four of the five penalties were focus penalties. As you get to that point of the game and you’re doing a lot of really good things, you have a lapse in focus and that edge I talk about showed up late. We pointed it out and addressed it.”

